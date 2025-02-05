Senate Moves To Tackle ‘Japa’ Syndrome In Nigeria

Share

Worried by the socio-economic vices of ‘Japa’ syndrome in Nigeria, the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) on Wednesday, resolved to tackle the menace headlong.

The Committee took this decision at its inaugural meeting at the National Assembly complex, declaring that the mass migration, otherwise known as ‘Japa’ by Nigerians to foreign countries on a daily basis, must be stopped.

The Committee which is now chaired by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, at its maiden meeting, said that reversal of Japa syndrome would be at the front burner of its actions because the tide must be stemmed.

“This committee will do this by collaborating with relevant stakeholders in the area of making Nigerians, particularly youth, believe more in their country and not the mindset of wanting to rush out of the country.

“Patriotism is earned and not enforced or forced, making us identify a few steps that we can use in building our economy here using our diaspora energy.

“We’re going to look into countries like India, Pakistan, even Egypt, in Africa here on how they have grown their capacities and making their countries attractive for a larger percentage of the citizenry to stay.

“The committee will start this process by getting the database of Nigerians in Diaspora country by country and also collaborate with various International organizations on areas of focus that can attract many of them back home.

“India is a very good example of reversing the japa syndrome by being the ICT capacity hub of the world with attendant jobs for its citizens,” she said.

Earlier, the immediate past chairman of the Committee, Senator Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central), expressed hope in the ability of Senator Natasha to take the Committee to greater heights in the area of tapping required resources from Nigerians in the Diaspora and at the same time, make the country attractive to those at home through required collaborations.

“I knew that a great success has come on board for this committee with Senator Natasha on board as Chairman.

“She has what it takes to break into the grounds and then galvanize all efforts towards tapping the potentials of Nigeria’s diaspora communities and also collaborate with other stakeholders on reversing the Japa Syndrome “, he said.

