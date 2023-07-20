Senate Moves To Tackle Collapsing Road Infrastructure

The Senate yesterday moved to address collapsing road infrastruc- ture by setting up an ad hoc committee to compile the list of affected federal roads and erosion sites across the country. The list will cover all roads awarded, not awarded, or abandoned by contractors to be sent to the Presidency for urgent intervention.

The upper house took the decision following a motion, titled: “Collapse of road infrastructure” by Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau and cosponsored by other 108 Senators The Assembly urged the Federal Government to consider the option of concessions by engaging credible construction firms after proper screening to fix all bad roads. It also advised the government to seek alternative funding sources as the Muhammadu Buhari administration did with SUKUK and two others to enable it to deliver on road infrastructure projects.

Barau said: “So many federal roads are in very deplorable conditions that hardly any part of the country can boast of a motorable road.” According to him, some of the roads have been awarded for either construction or rehabilitation only to be abandoned by the contractors after moving to the site. He said: “Collapse of the road infrastructure has virtually cut off many parts of Nige- ria, with its attendant negative impact on trade and commerce.

“The collapse has led to a de- cline in agricultural activities, adversely affecting the movement of agricultural produce from rural areas and across the country, resulting in a slide in the country’s agricultural out- put and economy, especially now that the country needs to diversify its economy.” Barau also lamented the “concomitant loss of lives as a result of the bad state of the roads, as evidenced by the chilling statistics reeled out by the Federal Road Safety Corps, which is a price too high and too prohibitive to pay”.

Senator Isah Jibrin (APC Kogi East) regretted that many people have died in accidents caused by bad roads while many others have been forced to abandon their homes due to the collapse of bridges and drainages. Other legislators bemoaned the adverse effects of erosion and other factors on roads in their constituencies and called for urgent rehabilitation and reconstruction, where necessary to save life and property.