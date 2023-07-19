Senate Moves To Tackle Collapsing Road Infrastructure In Nigeria

Disturbed by the collapse of road infrastructure in Nigeria, and the concomitant socio-economic problems upon the economy and the citizenry, the Senate on Wednesday, took steps towards addressing the worrisome states of the roads across the country.

Consequently, the apex legislative Chamber set up an ad-hoc committee to come up with a comprehensive blueprint on how to fix all the affected federal roads and erosion sites across the country.

The Senate took the decision following a motion, titled: “Collapse of road infrastructure in Nigeria”, by the Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, and co-sponsored by other 108 Senators during plenary.

The roads to be looked into include those either awarded, but abandoned by contractors or have not been awarded at all, to be forwarded to the Executive arm of Government for urgent intervention.

The Red Chamber charged the Federal Government to consider the option of concessions by engaging credible construction firms after proper screenings to fix all bad roads across the country.

It also advised the government to seek alternative funding sources like the Muhammadu Buhari administration did with SUKUK and two others to enable it to deliver on road infrastructure projects.

Senator Barau, while presenting the motion, lamented that “so many federal roads are in very deplorable conditions that hardly any part of the country can boast of a motorable road.”

According to him, some of the roads have been awarded for either construction or rehabilitation only to be abandoned by the contractors after moving to the site.

“Collapse of the road infrastructure has virtually cut off many parts of Nigeria, with its attendant negative impact on trade and commerce.

“The collapse has led to a decline in agricultural activities, adversely affecting the movement of agricultural produce from rural areas and across the country, resulting in a slide in the country’s agricultural output and economy, especially now that the country needs to diversify its economy,” he stressed.

The Deputy President of the Senate also noted with sadness “concomitant loss of lives as a result of the bad state of the roads, as evidenced by the chilling statistics reeled out by the Federal Road Safety Corps, which is a price too high and too prohibitive to pay.”

Contributing, Senator Isah Jibrin (APC Kogi East), noted with regret that many people died in accidents caused by bad roads while many others have been forced to abandon their homes due to the collapse of bridges and drainages.

In their separate contributions, other Senators bemoaned the adverse effects of erosion and other factors on roads in their constituencies and called for urgent rehabilitation and reconstruction, where necessary, to save lives and property of the people.