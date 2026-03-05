Senate Moves To Strengthen CBN’s Regulation Of Fintech Operations

The Senate, yesterday, took major step through a public hearing to amend the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020 and to investigate the proliferation of ponzi schemes in Nigeria.

Declaring the public hearing open, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who was represented by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, said the engagement was a reflection of Senate’s resolve to safeguard financial stability while promoting responsible innovation in the fast-evolving digital economy.

The one-day public hearing on, “A Bill for an Act to amend the banks and other financial institutions Act, No. 5 of 2020 (SB959) and the Motion on investigative hearing into the operations of Ponzi Schemes in Nigeria with particular reference to the recent Crypto Bullion Exchange (CBEX) incident” was jointly organised by the Senate Committees on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions; ICT and Cyber Security; Capital Market; and Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes.

In his address, Bamidele expressed the Senate President’s position that Nigeria’s financial landscape had undergone rapid transformation propeled by digital innovation, fintech expansion, and cryptocurrency related activities, making it imperative for the law to catch up with emerging realities.

He said the proposed amendment seeks to strengthen the supervisory powers of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by providing a clearer statutory framework for the designation and enhanced oversight of systemically important institutions, including technologyenabled financial service providers.