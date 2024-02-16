Senate Moves to Set Up N’West Development Commission, NYSC Trust Fund

The Senate, yesterday, made further progress in its proposals to establish a North West Development Commission and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund. Accordingly, the apex legislative Assembly passed for second reading, when the bills seeking to set up the two proposals were separately presented on the floor of the chamber for consideration during plenary.

Leading debate on the proposed North West Development Commission (NWDC), the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, who sponsored it, said that when established, the Commission would serve as a catalyst to develop the arrays of potentials of the North West as well as address the gap in infrastructural development of the region.

He lamented that infrastructure of the zone had been immensely destroyed by the activities of the Boko Haram Insurgents, armed bandits and kidnappers across the region, leading to the exodus of investors, businessmen, managers of companies and employees. According to him, the destruction is having a major impact on the economy of the region as it has led to severe food shortages and unemployment in a region that has traditionally produced cash and food crops across the Sahel.

He noted that some parts of the region were currently facing the problem of desertification, which had led to making agriculture and other economic activities suffer, thereby creating more poverty in the zone. Barau stated that when established, the Commission shall formulate policies and guidelines for the development of the North West Zone where security shall prevail; rebuild the road, medical, educational, social, agricultural and other infrastructures destroyed in the region by the activities of Boko-Haram insurgents and bandits.

Senator Yemi Adaramodu, who sponsored the bill for the NYSC Trust Fund, said that the Fund would help in the area of financing of skills acquisition and entrepreneurship for youth coopers as start-up capital and invariably, helped in making youth corpers after National Service to be employers of labour and not just job seekers.