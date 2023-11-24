Senate Moves To Set Up Bitumen Development Commission Of Nigeria

The Senate, on Thursday, took a further step in its quest to set up the Bitumen Development Commission Of Nigeria, as the bill to that effect scaled second reading on the floor during plenary.

The Senate passed the bill for a second reading following its consideration of the legislation by the lawmakers during the day’s plenary.

The Bill titled: “Bitumen Development Commission of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2023” is being sponsored by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (APC-Ondo South).

The Bill seeks among other things to restrict the activities of the Commission to its regulatory and coordinating functions among other reasons as it relates to the Development of Bitumen in Nigeria.

Senator Ibrahim, pointed out that Nigeria has the second largest deposit of bitumen in the world after Venezuela, lamenting that the country is currently missing out in the $147 billion global bitumen market because the nation has no institution to regulate the vast natural resources.

He explained that some of the objectives of the Bill are, to develop a legal framework for the regulation of Bitumen development in Nigeria; to prevent unconventional sources from taking advantage of research-enhanced applications over other competitors and to lead innovation and resource-based strategy in the development of bitumen in Nigeria.

Senator Ibrahim also noted that the Bill would ensure the effective utilisation of over 38 billion reserves of bitumen in Nigeria; and to promote economic diversification policy of the Federal Government.

Leading the debate on the Bill, Ibrahim said: “The global in-place Bitumen and heavy oil resources are estimated to be 5.9 trillion barrels (938 billion m3); more than 80% of these resources are found in Canada, USA, Venezuela and Nigeria.

“If passed, it provides clarity on the regulatory functions of the Bitumen Development Commission of Nigeria in ensuring that Bitumen Development in Nigeria conforms with international best practices.

Speaking with journalists after plenary, the Ondo Senator said that Ondo State has bitumen deposits worth about $42 billion in Agbabu, Odo Aye, Odo Ire, Igbotako and Ajebandele and also economically viable deposits in Edo, Ogun and Lagos States.

On what will be the economic gain of the Commission to Nigeria, Senator Ibrahim said that full exploration of bitumen would boost the nation’s economy.

“If Nigeria as a nation can tap into just 10 per cent of the global market, we can take revenue that will be enough to offset the nation’s foreign debts.

He said that the Commission, if established would be sustained from proceeds from the bitumen industry.

Senators in their separate contributions, supported the Bill and approved that it be read for a second time when it was put to voice vote by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Thereafter, Akpabio referred the Bill to the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals and Steel Development for further legislative input and to report back to the plenary in two weeks.