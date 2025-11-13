Senate Moves to Resolve Warri Federal Constituency Boundary Dispute

The Senate, yesterday, called for immediate Federal Government intervention to address the lingering political crisis in Warri Federal Constituency, Delta State, following agitation by the Itsekiri ethnic nationality over recent changes to electoral boundaries.

The Senate made the resolution as a result of a motion sponsored by Senator Simon Bako Lalong and co-sponsored by Senator Suleiman Umar Sadiq, expressing concern that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had made alterations to the electoral boundaries.

The Red Chamber observed that the alterations had led to significant imbalances in the region, thereby provoking tension and agitations among the people affected.

The motion pointed out that while some communities, such as Gbaramatu and Oporoza, saw an increase in the number of wards, the Itsekiri community’s wards were reduced from six to five, a development the ethnic group considers unfair.