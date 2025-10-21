Senate Moves To Protect Employees Against Workplace Injuries, Disabilities, Others

The Senate on Tuesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to repeal the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and Employees’ Compensation Acts to enact a new Nigeria Social Security Trust Fund Act, 2025.

The proposed legislation aims to provide comprehensive protection for employees in both the formal and informal sectors against workplace injuries, disabilities, unemployment, retirement, and other contingencies that may threaten their livelihood.

If passed, the bill will ensure compensation for any death, injury, disease, or disability arising in the course of employment in both public and private workplaces.

The bill’s lead sponsor, Senator Cyril Fasuyi (APC, Ekiti North), said during his presentation that the proposal seeks to consolidate the provisions of the two existing Acts into a single, modern framework that will establish the Nigeria Social Security Trust Fund as a unified body.

According to him, “The objectives of the bill are to harmonise existing laws by consolidating the provisions of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund Act and the Employees’ Compensation Act into one unified legal framework. It will establish the Nigeria Social Security Trust Fund as a central institution for the management, administration, and disbursement of social security funds in Nigeria.”

Fasuyi explained that the re-enactment would expand social protection coverage to workers in both the formal and informal sectors while addressing challenges related to employment injuries, disabilities, unemployment, retirement, and healthcare contingencies.

He added that the proposed law would guarantee sustainable financing by pooling contributions from employers, employees, the government, and other approved sources for effective management of social security.

In his contribution, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North), commended the intent of the bill, noting that it would resolve existing administrative confusion in the management of social security and align with the government’s efforts to streamline overhead costs and eliminate jurisdictional conflicts within the NSITF.

After the bill was read a second time, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, referred it to the Committee on Labour, Employment, and Productivity for further legislative work and mandated the committee to report back within four weeks.