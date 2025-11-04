Senate Moves To Probe Railway Projects Executed Under Buhari

The Senate has resolved to launch a comprehensive investigation into all railway projects executed under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, following a series of derailments, vandalism, and mechanical failures on the Itakpe–Warri rail corridor.

The decision came after a motion sponsored by Senator Ede Dafinone (Delta Central), who drew attention to what he described as “disturbing and persistent technical breakdowns” on the Itakpe–Warri standard gauge line, which was commissioned with much fanfare only a few years ago.

The Senate consequently set up an ad hoc committee to conduct a full-scale probe into the projects and submit a report within six weeks.

Presenting the motion, Dafinone lamented that the Itakpe–Warri line, completed under the Buhari administration, had suffered no fewer than ten derailments and multiple service disruptions between 2023 and 2025, posing grave safety risks to passengers and undermining public confidence in Nigeria’s rail system.

He said the frequent breakdowns had raised serious questions about the quality of engineering, supervision, and maintenance of the project, and called on the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to conduct an independent technical audit of the corridor to determine the root causes and implement corrective measures.

Dafinone also urged the Senate Committee on Land Transport to embark on an on-the-spot oversight visit to affected areas, particularly the Agbor section in Delta State, and to submit a detailed safety and performance report.

He further proposed the creation of a National Rail Safety and Standards Unit to carry out periodic audits, enforce compliance with international best practices, and ensure transparency across all rail corridors.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) described the derailments as a “national embarrassment,” decrying the inefficiency in the management of the rail sector despite the huge loans obtained to finance the projects.

Similarly, Senator Patrick Ndubueze (Imo North) called for a total overhaul of the NRC, saying the agency had failed to meet its mandate of providing efficient and safe rail services.

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Ogun West) pressed for a financial audit of the projects to determine “how much was borrowed, how much was spent, who handled the contracts, and whether due process was followed.”

Other Senators called for the investigation to be extended to all railway projects executed during the Buhari era, to establish whether the problems on the Itakpe–Warri corridor reflected a broader pattern of substandard implementation nationwide.

Senator Babangida Hussaini (Jigawa North-West) linked the recurring rail failures to poor project conception and weak maintenance culture, noting that the situation had worsened the condition of roads, as most freight meant for rail transport continues to move by highway.

After extensive deliberations, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who presided over the session, commended his colleagues for their contributions, describing the motion as “timely and essential to protect lives, restore confidence, and safeguard national investments.”

He said, “This is not a partisan issue. The derailments began before this administration took office. We must find out what went wrong, from how the loans were obtained to how the projects were executed and maintained. Nigerians deserve answers.”