Senate Moves To Pass S’East Development Commission Bill

…As Senators jostle for regional Development Commission

The Senate, on Wednesday, resolved to concur with the House of Representatives on the passage of a bill for an Act to establish the South East Development Commission.

This was as the Red Chamber succumbed to the pressure by Senators from the Southwest and North Central to pass for second reading Bills to establish South West and North Central development commissions.

Leading the debate on the establishment of the commissions, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele noted that the establishment of the development commissions underscored the importance of the zonal development commissions and called on the Senate to begin to think of amending the Constitution to give legal status to the Six Geo-Political zones.

The clamour for a Southeast Development Commission has lingered long in the National Assembly but has failed at every attempt since the 8th Assembly. This time it returned to the Senate in the form of a concurrence bill from the House of Representatives.

Supporting the bill on the establishment of the South East Development Commission, Senator Victor Umeh, (Labour Party, Anambra Central) explained that the establishment of the Commission would aid infrastructure development in the region since the end of the Civil War in Nigeria.

Leading the support for the South West Development Commission, Senator Gbenga Daniel said that the Commission when established would help tackle ecological problems in the region.

Senate Minority leader, Abba Moro, justified the need for the North Central Development Commission on grounds that the region had suffered great setbacks from the spate of insecurity in the country.

The Federal Government had earlier established the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) and the Northeast Development Commission.

For the sake of equity, fairness and social justice, sentiments are strong now more than ever for similar zonal interventionist commissions in the remaining four regions.