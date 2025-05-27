Senate Moves To Overhaul Outdated MOFI Act

Share

The Senate on Tuesday took a major step toward reforming the management of Nigeria’s public assets with the introduction of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2025.

Sponsored by Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), the bill scaled first reading during plenary. It seeks to repeal and comprehensively modernize the existing MOFI Act, originally enacted in 1959.

The proposed legislation aims to reposition the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) as a commercially driven and strategically governed institution responsible for managing and optimizing the Federal Government’s investments.

Key provisions of the bill focus on enhancing governance structures, ensuring greater transparency, and aligning the operations of MOFI with international best practices in sovereign asset and investment management.

The reform is expected to improve the performance and valuation of government-owned enterprises and investments, thereby increasing economic returns and supporting Nigeria’s long-term development goals.

The Senate’s action reflects a growing national emphasis on fiscal responsibility, institutional reform, and sustainable economic growth.

