Senate Moves To Establish Nationwide Toll-Free Emergency Number

The Senate on Tuesday took a significant step toward strengthening Nigeria’s emergency response system by considering a bill that seeks to establish a uniform, toll-free national emergency number for citizens across all states.

The proposed legislation, titled “A Bill for an Act to Establish the National Emergency Toll Service (NETS) to Provide Uniform, Accessible and Rapid Emergency Response Through a Dedicated Toll-Free Number Nationwide, to Empower the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as the Regulator, and for Related Matters, 2025 (SB 402),” is sponsored by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua.

Leading the debate, Senator Yar’adua (Katsina Central) explained that the law would harmonize Nigeria’s multiple emergency numbers into one easily memorable three-digit number—such as 112—or another agreed upon after public consultation.

He cited global examples, noting that emergency numbers such as 999 in the UK (introduced in 1937) and 911 in the United States (established in 1968) have saved countless lives. India, he added, implemented a unified emergency number in 2014.

Currently, Nigeria operates numerous helplines across states, for police, fire services, ambulance services, domestic violence, child abuse, and disaster response creating confusion during emergencies.

Lagos alone has multiple toll-free numbers linked to different agencies, a situation Senators described as counterproductive.

Senator Yar’adua explained that under the bill, calls or text messages sent to the national emergency number would automatically route to the nearest operational emergency response centre, taking advantage of the fact that nearly 90% of Nigerians use mobile phones.

Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) strongly endorsed the bill, describing it as “timely, very important, and urgently needed.” He emphasized that one of the biggest challenges to addressing insecurity in Nigeria is the lack of a coordinated communication system between citizens and security agencies.

“If we do this, we will enhance our security architecture and significantly address criminality across the country,” Ndume said, urging rapid passage and implementation.

Senator Tahir Monguno (Borno North) also supported the bill, noting that unified communication channels are crucial given the “grave security challenges” nationwide. He stressed that while citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activities, the government must provide a simple, accessible avenue for such reports.

“This bill gives concrete expression to the public’s right to report what they see,” he said, adding that a dedicated toll-free national line would eliminate barriers created by the current multiplicity of emergency numbers.

Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, commended the initiative, saying it would “truly help the people of this country once implemented.”

The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Communications for further legislative action, with instructions to report back within four weeks. If passed into law, it will empower the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to regulate the system, coordinate emergency response agencies, and ensure seamless nationwide accessibility.