Senate Moves To Establish College Of Aviation In Ogun

The Senate, on Wednesday, furthered its decision to set up a college of aviation in Ogun State, as a bill seeking to establish the Federal College of Aviation Technology, Ilaro Remo, scaled second reading on the floor of the Upper Chamber.

The proposed legislation scaled second reading following the presentation of the lead debate on the general principles of the bill by the sponsor, Senator Olugbenga Daniel (APC-Ogun) during plenary.

The bill is titled “Federal College of Aviation Technology, Ilara Remo, Ogun (Establishment) Bill, 2023.

Leading the debate, Daniel said that the bill which was read for the first time on October 10, aimed to upgrade an existing Federal Technical College to a fully-fledged Federal College of Aviation Technology.

He explained that the bill sought to provide full-time courses in various specialisations in the aviation industry and to make provision for the general administration of the college and for related matters.

The lawmaker pointed out that aviation technology encompasses the various technological advancements and innovations that have shaped the field of aviation.

“From the early days of aviation to the present, technology has played a crucial role in improving the safety, efficiency and capabilities of aircraft,” he said.

He also said that aviation technology in Nigeria had witnessed significant growth and development over the years.

“As the largest economy in Africa, Nigeria has made notable strides in the aviation sector both in terms of infrastructure and technological advancements, especially in the areas of airports and infrastructure, navigation and communication Systems, Aircraft Maintenance and repair.”

Daniel, however, said that while Nigeria had made significant progress in aviation technology, there were still challenges to address.

He said that challenges to be addressed included the need for continued investment in infrastructure development, enhancement of safety and security measures and the promotion of research and innovation in aviation technology.

“By addressing these challenges, Nigeria can further strengthen its aviation sector, boost economic growth, and promote connectivity both domestically and internationally.”

Supporting the motion Senator Titus Zam (APC-Benue) said “I realise that in the whole of Nigeria, there is only one aviation technology school located in Zaria.

“And given the nature of the size of the country and the volume of air travel our economy requires, one single aviation school may not be able to serve the aviation needs of the country.

“So establishing another one in the south-west makes not only economic sense, it also makes both political and air service sense.”

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund for further legislative input and to report back in four weeks.