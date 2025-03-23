Senate Moves To Curb Highway Explosions 

Share

Following the tragic loss of over 1,613 Nigerian lives in 169 fuel tanker explosions recorded across the country between June 2009 and October 2024, a bill aimed at enhancing safety standards for articulated vehicles is currently before the Senate.

This was disclosed by Babangida Hussaini, who represents Jigawa Northwest Senatorial District, during an interview with Sunday Telegraph in Dutse.

The Senator emphasized the urgent need for Nigeria to take decisive measures to curb the alarming number of fatalities on highways caused by tanker explosions.

According to him, the high casualty rate prompted him to introduce a bill before the Senate to regulate and improve safety standards for articulated vehicles.

Hussaini, who serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), said that he led the debate on the general principles of the Articulated Vehicles Safety Regulations Bill, 2025, during a plenary session on March 19, 2025.

“The bill was read for the first time in November 2024. It seeks to regulate and enhance the safety of articulated vehicles in line with constitutional provisions,” he explained.

“One key provision of the bill is the requirement for mandatory vehicle inspections every six months to ensure roadworthiness.

“This is necessary because most accidents on our highways result from negligence, as vehicle owners and drivers often overlook roadworthiness as long as the vehicles are still moving.”

If passed into law, the bill will serve as a long-term solution to the dangers posed by articulated vehicles on Nigerian roads.

“Recently, we have witnessed a series of fuel tanker explosions in Jigawa, Lagos, Niger, and other parts of the country. The persistent carnage caused by the transportation of petroleum products has made legislation of this nature imperative.”

Hussaini urged the Senate to support and expedite the passage of the bill, stressing that it will not impose any additional financial burden on the government. Instead, enforcement will be carried out by existing statutory bodies.

