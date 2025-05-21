Senate Moves To Curb Chemical Ripening Of Fruits

Share

Worried by the increasing use of harmful chemicals to ripen fruits and its attendant health risks, the Senate on Wednesday resolved to amend relevant Acts of Parliament to address the menace.

The decision followed a motion titled “Urgent Need to Investigate with an Intention to Halt the Continuous Unwholesome Practices of Chemical Ripening of Fruits Among Fruit Sellers in Nigeria”, sponsored by Senator Anthony Ani (APC, Ebonyi South), a former university lecturer and Professor of Agricultural Science.

During an extensive debate on the motion, which drew significant attention from lawmakers, the Senate urged the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to urgently investigate the widespread practice.

The Red Chamber also called on NAFDAC, the Consumer Protection Agency, and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to intensify public sensitization and awareness campaigns on the health dangers of chemically ripened fruits.

Additionally, the Senate urged NAFDAC and the Nigeria Customs Service to ensure that imported fruits, especially apples, are not preserved with toxic substances.

Lawmakers further directed that NAFDAC and consumer protection agencies conduct regular inspections of fruit markets nationwide to identify and prosecute offenders, serving as a deterrent to others.

Leading the debate, Senator Ani highlighted that natural fruit ripening is a physiological process that enhances sweetness, taste, nutrition, and shelf life.

However, he expressed deep concern over the rising use of artificial agents such as calcium carbide, ethylene glycol, and ethephon — many of which are banned substances in several countries.

He warned that although chemicals like ethylene and methyl jasmonate are considered non-toxic, many Nigerian fruit vendors opt for cheaper, more dangerous substances. Calcium carbide, in particular, he noted, contains impurities like arsenic and phosphorus, which can lead to serious health conditions including cancer, organ failure, neurological disorders, and skin damage.

Senator Ani lamented that most fruit vendors are unaware of the grave health implications and are driven by the desire for quick profits, as artificially ripened fruits tend to appear more attractive to buyers.

In their contributions, Senators Sadiq Umar, Osita Izunaso, Adams Oshiomhole, and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin expressed strong support for the motion, describing the practice as a public health threat. They also criticized regulatory agencies, especially NAFDAC, for failing to curb the trend.

Senator Jibrin specifically urged NAFDAC to conduct random market inspections and prosecute violators.

In his concluding remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio underscored the alarming rise in cancer-related deaths and other health complications linked to toxic fruit consumption.

He emphasized the need for legislative action beyond motions, calling for amendments to existing laws to empower NAFDAC with stricter regulatory oversight and stiffer penalties for offenders.

Share