Senate Moves To Convoke Nat’l Security Summit

Concerned about the worsening state of insecurity across the country, the Senate on Tuesday resolved to convene a two-day national security summit aimed at proffering actionable solutions to the growing menace.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion titled “Urgent Need for a National Security Summit,” sponsored by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South Senatorial District.

Presenting the motion during plenary, Senator Ibrahim attributed Nigeria’s security challenges to evolving global dynamics, including the Russia-Ukraine war, America’s tariff battles, and shifting global power balances.

He said: “Recent events in our region have triggered widespread insecurity, threatening the past achievements of our security forces. While the military and its partners are working tirelessly, they cannot singlehandedly solve the global economic conflicts or the ripple effects of rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

“As a result, insecurity has become pervasive across Nigeria, affecting both urban and rural communities, with banditry, kidnappings for ransom, terrorism, and other violent crimes posing serious threats.”

In his contribution, Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) lamented the daily loss of servicemen to banditry and called for a holistic overhaul of the nation’s security architecture.

“If care is not taken, bandits running operations in Zamfara, Benue, Plateau, Kwara, Kogi, and Sokoto will overrun more territories. I can assure you that even in Kwali, in the Federal Capital Territory, bandits now operate freely,” Ningi warned.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) urged lawmakers to confront the security situation with sincerity and seriousness, noting that every senator was aware of the dire security situation in their respective constituencies.

On his part, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (Benue South), decried the frequency of kidnappings in Otukpo and welcomed the idea of a national summit.

“What is before us now is whether or not we should convene a national security summit. I say yes. Security is everyone’s business, and in seeking solutions, every stakeholder must be involved,” he stated.

Similarly, Senator Titus Zam (Benue North West) revealed that armed bandits had hoisted flags in several occupied wards in Benue State, stressing the need for urgent action to reclaim the affected areas.

Responding to the motion, Senate President Godswill Akpabio approved the convening of a two-day national security summit—scaling it down from the proposed three-day duration.

He expressed confidence that the summit, which will include governors, traditional rulers, service chiefs, and security experts, will yield practical solutions to the growing insecurity in the country.

