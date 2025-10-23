Senate Moves To Address Challenges In Downstream Oil Sector

The Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) has expressed its readiness to address the persistent challenges confronting Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kawu Sumaila (Kano South), disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

Sumaila stated that the decision to tackle the sector’s problems followed resolutions adopted at the Committee’s recent retreat and formed part of its Strategic Action Work Plan covering the fourth quarter of 2025 to the fourth quarter of 2026.

He said the Committee would soon conduct a comprehensive investigative hearing to identify the root causes of the challenges and proffer lasting solutions.

According to him, the hearing has become imperative given lingering concerns over the operations of private refineries, government-owned refineries, and independent marketers, as well as ongoing disputes involving the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), and other labour stakeholders.

The lawmaker also cited allegations relating to crude oil supply obligations, regulatory overlaps, labour rights disputes, and issues of transparency and competitiveness within the sector as key areas of focus.

“The Senate Committee on Downstream Petroleum is committed to providing a fair, transparent, and inclusive platform where all stakeholders, including private refinery owners, government refineries, labour unions, regulators, civil society groups, and other interested parties will be given the opportunity to present their positions, raise concerns, and make submissions,” he said.

Sumaila added that the outcome of the investigative hearing would help the Senate reshape the roles of regulatory agencies in resolving industrial disputes, strengthen oversight measures, and enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the downstream sector.

He further noted that the Committee’s efforts would also aim to safeguard workers’ rights, promote industrial harmony, ensure transparency, and improve Nigeria’s energy security and competitiveness in line with the objectives of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).