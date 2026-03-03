Senate Moves Plenary Resumption To March 10

On Tuesday, the Nigerian Senate shifted the resumption of its plenary session from Thursday, March 5, 2026, to Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

The decision was conveyed in a notice issued on the directive of the President of the Senate, Godswill Obot Akpabio and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The notice, which was signed by the Clerk to the Senate, Emmanuel Odo, stated that plenary will now reconvene in the Senate Chamber at 11:00 a.m. on the new date.

“I am directed by His Excellency, the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, to inform Distinguished Senators that the resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026, has been postponed,” the notice read.

It further stated that “plenary will now reconvene in chamber on March 10, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.”

The Senate leadership urged all senators to take note of the change and expressed regret over any inconvenience the adjustment may cause.