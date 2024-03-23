Senate Moves Against Defaulters Of N1.079tr Anchor Borrowers Loans

The Senate Ad-hoc Committee probing issuance of N22.7 trillion Ways and Means to the Federal Government under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has directed the apex bank to recover much of the N1.079 trillion given as loans to farmers under Anchor Borrowers Loan Scheme. The N1.079 trillion given as loans, was part of the money spent from the N22.7 trillion given as overdraft to President Buhari’s government by CBN from 2015 to 2023, which later increased to N30 trillion due to accrued interests.

However, the CBN Corporate Affairs Department in a statement issued in August 2023, lamented that a whopping N500 billion had not been recovered from the loans given to farmers for food sufficiency and security. Angered by poor handling of recovery of the loans, particularly the N1.079 trillion given to farmers under the Anchor Borrowers Scheme, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Jibrin Isah (APC Kogi East), at an interface with officials of CBN on Wednesday, directed the apex bank to debit commercial banks used for disbursement of the loan from source.

Senator Isah directive was given after unsatisfactory explanations offered by CBN officials led by Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Bala Bello, on poor recovery of the loan. “They defaulted and why did they default. You can’t restructure the loan forever. You can go after the collateral, you must up your games, and we need to recover these monies.

We can’t continue to restructure forever. We are talking about N358 Billion that hasn’t been repaid and at the risk of default. “For those that have defaulted, I suggest that we put a peg on the interest. Our focus should be on the principal. On that, those loans must have been guaranteed by the banks. I want to believe that those banks must have covered their backs through collateral.”