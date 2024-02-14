Senate Mourns Wigwe, Ogunbanjo, Others, Observes A Minute Silence

The upper chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday mourned the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings PLC and philanthropist, Herbert Wigwe, and five others who died in a helicopter crash in the United States last Friday.

The lawmakers observed a minute silence for Wigwe, his wife, son; as well as a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, who died in a copter crash in California near the Nevada border during the plenary.

In a motion moved by Senator Allwell Onyeso from Rivers East Senatorial District, the Senate urged the Federal Government, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) under the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to collaborate with its US counterpart, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to unravel the cause of the tragedy and make public the findings to Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the United States authorities have said that witness reports suggest it was raining when the crash occurred last Friday.

“Witness reports to the weather condition at the time of the accident suggest rain and a wintry mix,” said NTSB member, Michael Graham, at a briefing on Sunday.

The NSIB has since said it was collaborating with the NTSB to intensify the investigation into the helicopter tragedy.