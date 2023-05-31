New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
Senate Mourns Dokpesi, Pays Tribute To Media Giant

The Senate yesterday paid tribute to DAAR Communications Chairman Raymond Dokpesi, who passed away on Monday aged 71. The apex legislative Assembly observed a minute silence in his honour, while calling on the Federal Government to immortalise him and also resolved to send a delegation to pay a condolence visit to the family. The resolutions of the Senate were sequel to its consideration of a motion moved by Senator Francis Alimikhena (PDP- Edo North) drawing its attention to the passage of Dokpesi.

Alimikhena while citing order 42 of the Senate Standing Orders, expressed shock over the demise of the media mogul. He called on the Senate to observe a minute silence in his favour, and called on the Federal Government to immotalise him based on his immense contributions to national development. He also called on the Senate to send a delegation to commiserate with the family of the deceased.

