Senate Mourns, Demands Justice for Slain Soldiers

The nation’s upper legislative body, the Senate, over the weekend condoled with the military over the killing of the commanding officer of the 181 Battalion, a Lieutenant Colonel, two Army majors, and 13 soldiers. Last Thursday in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta some youths allegedly ambushed and killed the officers and men of the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army who were on a peace mission to the Okuoma community.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Nigerian Army, Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, in a statement personally signed by him yesterday, condoled with the service chiefs over the loss of their men. He said: “On behalf of the 10th Senate Committee on Nigerian Army, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Nigerian Army and officers and men of Operation Delta Safe on the tragic loss of our gallant personnel who were mercilessly killed by some youths during a peace mission to Okuoma Community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday 14th March 2024.

“The sacrifices made by the Commanding Officer, three officers, and 12 soldiers during this distressing incident shall forever be remembered. Their bravery and commitment exemplify the highest virtue of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice, and their legacy will forever inspire us all.”

Yar’Adua also pledged the unwavering support of the Senate to the investigations of the incident that led to the gruesome killing of the soldiers. He added, “I wish to commend the swift response of the Chief of Defence Staff in directing an immediate investigation to apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime.

It is crucial that justice is served and those behind this criminal act are brought to account for their actions. “The Nigerian Army’s unwavering focus on upholding peace and security in our nation is a testament to the resilience and dedication of our Armed Forces. “The Senate Committee on the Nigerian Army stands resolutely alongside the Defence Headquarters and the Nigerian Army in seeking justice for the fallen heroes.

We shall spare no effort in supporting the necessary investigations and legal processes to ensure that those responsible for this crime face the full consequences of their actions. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you, the families of the fallen heroes, and the entire Armed Forces as we honour the sacrifice and service of our brave personnel.”