Senate Marks Midterm, Prioritises Constitution Review

As part of activities marking its midterm anniversary, the Senate has outlined key achievements and set its sights on constitutional and electoral reforms in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

The upper legislative chamber disclosed that a total of 983 bills—both executive and private member-sponsored—were introduced between June 13, 2023, and June 12, 2025. Of these, 108 were fully passed into law.

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday commemorating the midterm performance of the 10th National Assembly.

The 10th Assembly, inaugurated on June 13, 2023, saw the election of Senator Godswill Akpabio as President of the Senate and Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Others elected include Senator Barau Jibrin as Deputy Senate President and Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu as Deputy Speaker.

Reflecting on the Senate’s performance, Bamidele stated that the chamber had leveraged strategic engagement and legislative oversight to enact laws that stabilised the country’s fiscal, monetary, and political landscapes.

“In the 2024/2025 legislative year alone, 506 bills were initiated in the Senate, representing a 6.07% increase from the 477 introduced in 2023/2024. The Senate also passed 83 bills in 2024/2025, compared to 25 in the previous year—an impressive 232% increase in enacted laws,” he said.

He further revealed that the number of executive bills rose from 13 in 2023/2024 to 26 in 2024/2025, while private member bills increased slightly from 464 to 480 in the same period.

Bamidele noted that as of the 2024/2025 session: 89 bills were awaiting first reading (down from 135), 230 were awaiting second reading (up from 45), 116 appointments were confirmed (down from 215), and 80 petitions were resolved (up from 50 in 2023/2024).

Among the 108 legislations passed were the National Social Investment Programmes Act, 2023; Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024; National Minimum Wage Amendment Act, 2024; Investments and Securities Act, 2025; Regional Development Commission (Establishment) Acts, 2025; and the Tax Reform Bills, 2025.

Bamidele highlighted the Student Loan Act as transformative, noting that it redefined access to tertiary education and significantly reduced student dropout rates nationwide. According to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund dashboard, over 1,094,057 students have applied, with 563,279 institutional loans granted and 530,773 upkeep loans processed.

On the Tax Reform Bills, 2025, Bamidele described their passage as a “bold step toward resolving Nigeria’s fiscal challenges and eliminating inefficiencies in tax administration.” He added that the reforms would simplify tax compliance, boost investor confidence, and stimulate economic growth.

Looking ahead, Bamidele said the second half of the 10th Assembly would focus on constitutional amendments, electoral system overhaul, and judicial reforms.

“We will prioritise electoral reforms to ensure that every vote counts, promote good governance, and increase voter participation. When citizens believe their votes matter, it strengthens democracy and enhances credibility in our electoral process,” he said.

He also revealed that several bills targeting judicial reforms were already before the Senate—ranging from the appointment process of judges to their tenure and welfare.

“We are looking forward to deeper judicial reforms over the next two years to guarantee that justice is dispensed transparently and effectively,” he added.

