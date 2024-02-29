Senate Makes U-turn, Passes Controversial Service Extension Bill For NASS Staff

Exactly one week after stepping down the controversial service extension bill introduced in the National Assembly by the House of Representatives, the Senate, on Thursday approved the legislative proposal.

The Senate approved the bill, which attracted public outcry when it was brought up for consideration by the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The House of Representatives had earlier passed the proposal and forwarded it to the Senate for concurrence, a proposal that generated a rancorous session last week Thursday.

Presenting the bill on the floor of the Senate during plenary, on Thursday, February 22, 2024, the Senate Leader, and other members of the Red Chamber, rose in stiff opposition against the legislative initiative.

Bamidele in his lead debate on the bill, argued that extension of years of service for National Assembly staff would strengthen the legislature as an arm of government.

According to him, an extension of years of service of National Assembly staff from 35 to 40 or retirement age from 60 to 65, would help to protect institutional memory needed as far as parliamentary practices and procedures were concerned.

Supporting the bill, Senator Summaila Kawu (NNPP, Kano South), submitted that it would help to create a reservouir of knowledge in the administration of the federal parliament.

However, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South), countered all that was said in favour of the proposal, warning that it would portray the federal lawmakers as being biased in their judgement on what is good or bad for public servants.

“All the arguments made by the leader for this bill to be concurred to, by the Senate to me, do not add up. What is special about a Director of Finance in the National Assembly from Directors of Finance in the Ministries and Parastatals?

“The extension of years of service done for the teachers, lecturers and Judicial officers through laws passed to that effect by the Senate and the House of Representatives, are understandable but that cannot be in any way, rationalized for National Assembly staff.

“They are civil servants like those in the Ministries and Parastatals and should not be treated outside the public service rule. I am against this bill and admonish the Senate to be cautious with the proposal.

Also opposing the bill, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), advised his colleagues to be cautious on considering the proposal because of some retrogressive consequences it might have on the general operations of the legislative body.

“Mr President, if a secret ballot is to be conducted among staff of the National Assembly in the Chamber with us now on the bill, many of them, will vote against it,” he said.

Also speaking against the bill, Senator Mohammed Muntari Dandutse (APC, Katsina South), said that if passed, the proposal would further worsen the problem of unemployment in the country, as there would be a lack of vacancies to engage new staff.

There has also been serious opposition against the bill from some sections of the and even the public, on the grounds that it would cause stagnation of some staff, who ought to be promoted to occupy certain vacant positions.

Observing the furore the debate on the bill was generating, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, quickly intervened and ruled that the bill was controversial and should be stepped down, and his directive was upheld.

However, when the bill was rescheduled on Thursday (today) for reconsideration, some of the Senators who opposed it last week were not present in the Chamber, just as it was the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, and not the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Among those who kicked against the proposal, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who led the opposition against the bill last week, was not in the Chamber during plenary, while Senator Ali Ndume, who raised his hand repeatedly to perhaps speak against it, was not recognised to speak by the presiding officer.

With no dissenting voice emanating from the hallowed Chamber of the Senate, as no single Senator raised opposition against the bill, Senator Barau Jibrin, put it to voice vote and the legislation was passed.

The next hurdle the bill has to cross is to receive presidential assent from President Bola Tinubu, so that it can now become law, which will extend the tenure of all legislative officers due to retire this year by five years, depending on whether age or length of service comes first.

New Telegraph notes that the retirement extension bill has always generated tension at the National Assembly over the years, especially when the tenure of a serving Clerk to the legislative institution is about to expire.

For instance, during the 8th Assembly (2015-2019) and the 9th Assembly (2019-2023), the controversial bill also generated heat when the then Clerk, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori, and many top officers due for retirement, canvassed for the passage of the bill.

Following the intervention of the National Assembly Service Commission, which nominated Architect Amos Olatunde-Ojo as Sani-Omolori’s successor, the matter died down.

However, when it was close to the end of the tenure of Olatunde-Ojo, another succession battle started between him and the current clerk, Alhaji Magaji Tambuwal, before the former finally exited the service.