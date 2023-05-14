Senate Leadership: Akpabio’s Selection ‘God’s Will’- Group

The South-South Youth Alliance declared on Sunday that those opposed to the selection of Godswill Akpabio as Senate President are opposed to the “will of God” for Nigeria.

It would be recalled that ahead of the June 13 swearing-in of the 10th Senate, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has 13 members who have previously expressed interest in the office of Senate President.

Although the Senate Presidency was zoned to the South-South in its recently made public zoning mechanism, Akpabio was given the office as a result of the consensus reached during the meeting held on Monday, May 8.

Other disgruntled APC candidates complained about the zoning, which favoured Akpabio and promised to vote for their preferred candidate on the day of the election.

However, the youth organization labelled Akpabio as a “democrat” who is qualified for the top senate position in a statement released in Abuja.

Senator Akpabio served as the performing governor of Akwa-Ibom state, earning the moniker of “uncommon governor,” according to a statement signed by the group’s coordinator, Benjamin Nwizua.

“He proceeded to the Senate where he became Minority leader and later minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

“Senator Akpabio stepped down as a major contender in the APC Presidential primary and declared support for Bola Tinubu, the President-Elect.

“This is however a sure slot for the south south to take the seat of Nigeria’s Senate President. Akpabio has been a bridge over the years and would be a good balance in the present phase of religious imbalance.”

The group further noted that it was aware of plans by a former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomole to oppose the choice of Akpabio.

“We have been reliably informed of the sinister moves by Comrade Adams Oshiomole, former governor of Edo State, conniving with enemies of our zone to oppose the choice of Sen. Akpabio.

Oshiomole had conveyed meetings in the Apo residence of Braimoh, his former chief of staff, to plot against Sen. Akpabio and the South-South zone.

“First, we are aware that Sen. Oshiomole is serving the interests of people outside our zone.

“These people are using Oshiomole, mobilizing others to stop the South-South zone from clinching the seat. For the records, Oshiomole is a first-timer and has no legislative experience, so how does he fit into becoming Nigeria’s Senate President?

“Secondly, in over 40yrs, this is the first time the South-South geo-political zone will have an opportunity to produce the number 4 citizen (Senate President).

“Thirdly, Sen. Akpabio among other senators from the South-South zone is generally accepted across the country and has a greater chance to emerge with the consensus already reached, than Oshiomole.

“Subsequently, we the young and critical stakeholders of the zone caution Oshiomole and his co-travellers to desist from conspiracy against the will of God.”