Senate Leader Trains 500 Students, Donates Computers To Support ICT In Ekiti

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele has appealed to all members of the Ekiti State National Assembly Caucus to promote information and communications technology (ICT) education across the state.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central in the Senate, also tasked the federal lawmakers on education policy initiated by Governor Biodun Oyebanji to boost the performance of the state’s students in all external and public examinations.

He made the remarks at the training and empowerment programme held in Ado Ekiti at the weekend and described education as a potent weapon to combat poverty, which made it imperative for all stakeholders to support the sector.

Bamidele, the leader of the Ekiti National Assembly Caucus, donated computer desktops to six secondary schools in Ekiti Central to complement the efforts of the state government and bolster the competence in ICT.

Bamidele facilitated copyright sensitisation training for 500 students drawn from the six schools to expose them to the culture of ingenuity, innovation and independent thinking.

Represented by his Senior Legislative Assistant, Hon. Gbenga Banji, he appealed to the authorities of the schools that benefitted from the programme to apply the equipment judiciously.

He underscored the significance of ICT education at the basic and secondary level, saying it would help prepare the students for computer-based tests, which the West African Examinations Council had decided to embrace henceforth

He said: “This copyright sensitisation training and computer desktop donations are very significant considering the attempt to digitalise studies in secondary schools and Ekiti cannot be left out in the paradigm shift.

“Globally, e-learning is fast gaining traction, including in Nigeria. During the COVID-19 era, which led to the closure of schools, many universities applied e-learning to make up for the lost ground and it paid off.

“I am determined to partner with the state government to make education thrive in Ekiti State. For decades, education has been the only thriving industry in our dear state. It has become our heritage that needs to be protected and preserved.

“I will also rally other members of the National Assembly Caucus from Ekiti State to collaborate with the state government to make the dream of making the state an epicentre of academic advancement in our country realistic,” the senate leader explained.

He commended Oyebanji’s strides to overhaul the education sector through increased budgetary provision in the 2024 budget.

Bamidele lauded other initiatives like the building of more model schools, distribution of laptop computers to teachers, employment of over 2,000 teachers into primary and secondary schools and sustenance of free education policy.

One of the students of benefiting schools and a participant in the training, Olalekan Nelson Doherty of Memorial Grammar School, Ijero-Ekiti appreciated Senator Bamidele for facilitating the training programme and donating computers for schools in Ekiti Central

Olalekan added that the training programme would definitely help the students hone their computer skills as well as broaden their knowledge of information and communication technology.

He, however, pleaded with the senate leader to make the training a continuous programme, so that other schools could benefit from the highly scholastic drive.