Senate Leader Pledges N200m Annual Research Fund For Ekiti Varsity Lecturers

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele has promised an annual donation of N200 million in research fund for lecturers for the next five years for Federal University of Technology and Environmental Science (FUTES) Iyin-Ekiti lecturers.

The representative of Ekiti Central made the announcement at the weekend during the maiden matriculation of the newly admitted 1,564 FUTES students. Bamidele said the dream of the institution had come to reality.

He added that the ambition of the institution is to have three other faculties in medicine, pharmacy and nursing soon.

The legislator announced a cash gift of N20,000 to each of the new students, in addition to 10kg bags of rice, tubers of yam, clothing materials and other essential packages to ease their financial burden and support their academic pursuit. Vice-Chancellor Gbenga Aribisala cautioned the freshers against any form of indiscipline or misconduct.

According to the professor, the school has zero tolerance to drug, cultism and sexual abuse. He said: “We need laboratories and workshop equipment, buses, a modern library complex, a faculty building, hostel accommodation and financial support.”

According to the VC, the university started academic activities in less than one year of its establishment, with 36 departments in 4 faculties, with 1,564 students.