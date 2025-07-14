Senate Leader Pays Tributes To Buhari, Oba Adetona

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has paid tributes to former President Muhammadu Buhari and the Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Awujale of Ijebu Ode, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona (Ogbagba II), describing them as unrepentant proponents of peace, stability and unity.

In a statement by the Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, Office of the Leader of the Senate on Monday, Bamidele reflected on how Buhari and Oba Adetona patriotically served their fatherland, states and communities before they were both called home respectively at full ripe ages of 82 and 91.

He, therefore, observed that their passage was not just a huge loss to their immediate families, communities and states, but also to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, West Africa, Africa at large and the black nations worldwide, which they served in different capacities until Sunday, 13th July 2025.

As a Military Head of State (January 1984 – August 1985), Bamidele noted that Buhari was an embodiment of discipline and self-control, leading with personal integrity “to rid the country’s public of all forms of malfeasance and set our fatherland on the track of justice and rectitude.

In the Fourth Republic, specifically, Bamidele reflected on how Buhari pitched his tent with the people; joined forces with the progressives across the Niger and fought the conservatives under whose administrations Nigeria experienced economic regression and institutional decay.

He noted Buhari’s struggles for a graft-free Nigeria, starting from when he fearlessly contested the presidential elections on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party to when he spearheaded the formation of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change and when he teamed up with the progressives across the Nigeria to form All Progressives Congress, the political force that eventually brought the progressives to national prominence in 2015.

Bamidele, thus, extended deepest condolence to his wife, Aisha Buhari; all his children, the traditional leaders of the Daura Emirate, the government and people of Katsina State and of course the Federal Republic of Nigeria, especially the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On behalf of the Senate and its South-West Caucus on Monday, Bamidele condoled the Anikilaya Ruling House of Ijebu-Ode, the entire people of Ijebu Kingdom as well as the government and people of Ogun State over the passage of the highly revered monarch, whose departure from this life was announced on Sunday.

Bamidele described the departed monarch as a natural proponent of peace and stability, whose reign between January 1960 and July 2025 witnessed real growth and development, ruling consciously not as a sectional leader, but as the ruler of all his subjects regardless of their political leaning, race and religion.

At different dispensations, according to Bamidele, Oba Sikiru Adetona maintained the sanctity of royalty and staunchly defended his kingdom, whether under the military ruler or during the democratic eras.

The Senate leader added that the monarch convincingly “lived and worked for the development, peace and unity not only of Ijebu Kingdom, Ogun State or South-west, but indeed of our fatherland at large.”