Senate Leader Launches Free Medical Outreach In Ekiti

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has launched a free medical outreach for residents of Ekiti State in his constituency to curb untimely death.

The senator representing Ekiti Central in the National Assembly officially kicked off the weeklong programme, on Monday, in his Iyin-Ekiti country home, in partnership with the Ekiti State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

Speaking with journalists at the event that attracted a large crowd of constituents, Bamidele explained that the free medical intervention was strategic in helping his constituents understand their health status and to offer free treatments for those diagnosed with hidden ailments.

Bamidele, represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Hon. Gbenga Banji, emphasized that the initiative was aimed at improving the life expectancy of the populace and bring the dividends of democracy closer to the people, regardless of age and status.

