Senate Leader Launches Free Medical Outreach In Ekiti To Curb Mortality Rate

Share

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has launched a free medical outreach for residents of Ekiti State in his Constituents to curb untimely death.

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, officially kicked off the weeklong programme, on Monday, in his Iyin-Ekiti country home, in partnership with the Ekiti State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

Speaking with journalists at the event that attracted large crowd of constituents, Bamidele explained that the free medical intervention was strategic in helping his constituents understand their health status and to offer free treatments for those diagnosed with hidden ailments.

Bamidele, represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Hon. Gbenga Banji, emphasized that the initiative was aimed at improving the life expectancy of the populace and bring the dividends of democracy closer to the people, regardless of age and status.

The Senator revealed that the intervention will cover all five local governments in his constituency to offer free medical services for the diagnosis and treatment of ailments like: hypertension, blood sugar tests, hepatitis, ante natal treatment, free eyeglasses and family planning counseling.

The Federal Lawmaker said: “Senator Bamidele has passed through various stages of life and understands the importance of giving back to the community.

“Many people in this district cannot afford medical treatment, leading to undiagnosed illnesses and, in some cases, sudden deaths.

“This outreach is aimed at bringing healthcare services directly to the grassroots, so the people can enjoy the benefits of democracy.

“We are targeting as many people as possible across the five local government areas in the Senatorial district.”

In his submission, the Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ekiti State branch, Dr Oreyemi Ifedayo, commended the lawmaker for the initiative, noting that it would help people who are often burdened by out-of-pocket healthcare expenses access free medical care.

“We have specialists available to attend to various medical conditions. This initiative is a wonderful gesture, particularly at a time when healthcare costs are high and many people cannot afford to visit hospitals.”

Applauding the medical initiative, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaye, hailed Senator Bamidele for launching the outreach in his hometown, describing it as a fitting initiative.

Oba Ajakaye, represented by the Odofinyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Chief Ayodeji Esan, expressed his appreciation, saying the outreach reflects the Senate Leader’s commitment to the welfare of his constituents.

One of the beneficiaries, Ibikunle Olubobokun, appreciated Bamidele for organizing the medical outreach, adding that it has helped him discover an underlying health issue, for which he is now receiving treatment.

Share

Please follow and like us: