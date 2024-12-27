Senate Leader Hails Oyebanji For Unity In Ekiti

Share

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele yesterday commended Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji for fostering unity in the state. Bamidele said this when he visited Oyebanji on Christmas Day in his Ikogosi Ekiti country home.

According to him, the Oyebanji administration has ended the politics of acrimony and division in the state. Speaking with journalists after the visit, Bamidele said the governor’s inclusive leadership style has created a new Ekiti where everyone feels valued and important.

The legislator praised Oyebanji for his achievements in Infrastructure, education, and human capital development.

He said: “Well, I am here to pay homage to my governor, and God be the glory we are now enjoying the new Ekiti that God has given to us and when I say we are enjoying the new Ekiti.

“I mean we now have a state where everyone feels and nurses a sense of belonging, there is no outcast, no division, not even in our party, it’s no longer about whether you are for or against the governor.”

The Muslim Community led by the President of the league of Imams and Alfas in the South West, Edo and Delta, Sheik Jamiu Kewulere, also saluted the governor’s inclusive style of governance.

He urged the governor to remain steadfast in his mission to unite and develop the state, aand ssured him that the Muslim community would continue to pray and support his administration so that the good work the governor is doing could continue.

