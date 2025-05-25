Senate Leader Faults Opposition for Tagging NASS ‘Rubber Stamp’

Share

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has faulted key opposition parties in the country for branding the National Assembly as a rubber-stamp legislature, insisting the claim is baseless and without justification.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, said the National Assembly’s thorough handling of critical bills, including the Tax Reform Bills, 2024, disproves such allegations.

In a statement issued by the Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, Office of the Leader of the Senate, Bamidele revealed that the National Assembly held over 39 meetings with the executive arm to address grey areas in the Tax Reform Bills before their eventual passage.

He noted that upon its inauguration on June 13, 2023, the 10th National Assembly adopted a strategy of constructive engagement and partnership to address the country’s pressing challenges. Despite this, he said the parliament has faced persistent criticism, particularly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who have repeatedly described it as subservient to the executive.

Responding to these criticisms, Bamidele said:

“If we were truly a rubber-stamp institution, the Tax Reform Bills would have been passed within one or two weeks after they were laid. Instead, it took six months of intense legislative scrutiny and wide stakeholder engagement before the bills were passed.”

He explained that the process involved diverse interest groups across the country, including civil society organisations, professional bodies, religious leaders, and industry stakeholders.

“The engagements included behind-the-scenes efforts, closed-door meetings, and even subtle disagreements with the executive. We also held public hearings to accommodate inputs from all relevant stakeholders,” he said.

He added that the objective was to enact tax laws that are sustainable, inclusive, and in the overall public interest.

Bamidele further cited the case of the 2025 Appropriation Act, which was presented by President Bola Tinubu on December 18, 2024, and not passed until February 13, 2025 — well beyond the usual deadline for sustaining the January-to-December budget cycle.

“We did not return the budget to the executive until February 2025 because we conducted extensive due diligence. Every committee of the National Assembly engaged with the heads of MDAs to ensure thorough scrutiny,” he stated.

He stressed that the National Assembly remains committed to good governance and the responsible use of legislative authority to promote national development.

“We are working in the interest of the people. Our actions are guided by the need to ensure good governance and uphold the constitutional mandate entrusted to us,” Bamidele concluded.

