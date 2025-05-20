Senate Leader Empowers Ekiti Farmers

Share

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has reaffirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration prioritizes food security as a key national agenda.

Bamidele emphasized that this priority underpins the federal government’s substantial investments in agriculture aimed at reducing food prices, eradicating hunger, and alleviating poverty across Nigeria.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday during an empowerment program, the Senate Leader distributed modern farming implements to farmers in the state to boost agricultural productivity.

The items distributed included a large tractor, 10 power tillers, and cartons of liquid fertilizers.

Represented by a senior All Progressives Congress chieftain, Mr. Remi Oguntuase, Bamidele pledged continued support for farmers’ welfare not only in his district but throughout Ekiti State.

He explained that the empowerment initiative aligns with the core objectives of both the Tinubu administration and the Ekiti State government under Governor Biodun Oyebanji to improve the living standards of the people.

“This gesture is aimed at increasing food production in Ekiti State. Enhanced food production will help eliminate hunger and poverty among our people,” Bamidele said.

“The farming implements we are providing are modern ones because we must improve our agricultural methods. We cannot continue using outdated techniques.

“I commend President Tinubu and Governor Oyebanji for their dedication to supporting agriculture in Nigeria and Ekiti State through sustained backing of our farmers.

“This is the approach all levels of government should adopt, as over 60% of our population depends on agriculture.”

Farmers were advised to use the empowerment equipment responsibly to maximize productivity.

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, urged the beneficiaries to maintain the equipment properly to ensure its longevity and effectiveness.

He explained that the initiative is part of efforts to modernize farming practices by promoting commercial agriculture in the state.

Boluwade also encouraged farmers to adopt best practices that will contribute to Ekiti’s goal of achieving food sufficiency.

