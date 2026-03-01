Senate Leader, Bamidele Promises N200m Annual Research Fund For Varsity

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has promised an annual donation of N200 million for five years as a research fund for lecturers at the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Science (FUTES), Iyin-Ekiti.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, made the announcement at the weekend during the maiden matriculation ceremony of 1,564 newly admitted FUTES students.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Gbenga Aribisala, cautioned the students against any form of indiscipline or misconduct.

He said the university has zero tolerance for drug and sexual abuse, and urged them to shun membership of secret cults.

The scholar appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to support the university through donations and public-private partnerships.

“We need laboratories and workshop equipment, buses, a modern library complex, faculty buildings, hostel accommodation and financial support,” he said.

Prof. Aribisala, however, appreciated President Bola Tinubu for assenting to the bill establishing the university. He also expressed gratitude to Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Chairman of Council of the University, Sen. Binta Garba; Mr. Emmanuel Emefieim; and Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, for their leadership and support.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, “The university started academic activities in less than one year of its establishment, with 36 departments in four faculties and 1,564 students.”

In her goodwill message to the new students, the Chairman of Council, Sen. Binta Garba, called on them to be the pride of the university in the future, urging them “to visualize that tomorrow shall be better than how they met it today.”

At the matriculation ceremony, Bamidele also declared that the dream of the institution had become a reality. He added that the university plans to establish three additional faculties in Medicine, Pharmacy and Nursing soon.

The institution also announced gifts to each student from the Senate Leader, including a 10kg bag of rice, one tuber of yam, a customized face cap and T-shirt, a 2kg bag of garri, N20,000 cash and an official congratulatory letter.

Members of staff also received a 50kg bag of rice and N50,000 each.

The ceremony was attended by many traditional rulers and scholars, including the host monarch, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaye; the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe; the Ogoga of Ikere and Chairman, State Traditional Council, Oba Adejimi Adu; as well as the Vice-Chancellors of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Prof. Joseph Ayodele, and Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, among others.