Senate Lauds EFCC For Result-Oriented Anti-Corruption Efforts

The Senate on Tuesday commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its outstanding performance in the fight against economic and financial crimes, particularly the remarkable progress achieved in 2024.

The commendation followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Emmanuel Udende (APC–Benue) during plenary.

Presenting the motion, Udende disclosed that the EFCC received 15,724 petitions in 2024, opened 12,928 case files, filed 5,008 cases in court, and secured 4,111 convictions, the highest number recorded in a single year since the agency’s establishment in 2003.

He added that the Commission also recovered substantial sums in local and foreign currencies, alongside several forfeited assets, significantly contributing to Nigeria’s economy and improving its international image.

“Despite limited resources, personnel constraints, and the growing complexity of financial crimes, the EFCC has remained resolute in its statutory mandate. Its work continues to inspire public confidence in Nigeria’s anti-corruption drive,” Udende stated.

Supporting the motion, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APC–Ebonyi) commended the Commission’s transformation under its current leadership, describing its performance as “revolutionary.”

“This is the first time the EFCC is living up to Nigerians’ expectations without resorting to media trials. Recovering over ₦500 billion in 2024 alone is truly commendable,” Nwebonyi said.

He also lauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing competent leadership to head key anti-corruption institutions, attributing the EFCC’s renewed effectiveness to the administration’s strategic reforms.

However, Senator Saliu Mustapha (APC–Kwara) raised concerns about the EFCC’s retention of a statutory percentage of recovered funds, urging proper legislative oversight.

“The EFCC is entitled to a percentage of recoveries under the law, but has this chamber received any formal request or communication regarding such retention? We must ensure transparency,” he cautioned.

Responding, Senate President Godswill Akpabio clarified that the law required the President to seek Senate approval for any such retention, not the EFCC. He directed relevant committees to investigate whether due process had been followed.

“The EFCC’s role is not just to prosecute but also to deter crime. For every conviction secured, at least ten other crimes are likely prevented,” Akpabio noted.

He further urged the EFCC to maintain transparency and professionalism, assuring that the National Assembly would continue to provide legislative and budgetary support for the nation’s anti-corruption war.

In an additional motion, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC–Ekiti) commended President Tinubu for his consistent support of the EFCC, including leadership appointments and adequate funding that enabled its record achievements.

“The President deserves credit for ensuring the EFCC is well-resourced and empowered. His leadership has directly enhanced recoveries, deterrence, and convictions, marking a decisive step in the fight against corruption,” Bamidele said.

The Senate, in its resolutions, commended the EFCC for its unwavering dedication and professionalism, and praised President Tinubu for his strategic support toward strengthening Nigeria’s anti-corruption institutions.