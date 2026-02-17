Senate Laments Kano Singer Market Inferno, Urges Relief Materials For Victims

The Senate on Tuesday in Abuja expressed deep concern over the inferno that destroyed the Singer Market in Kano, a major commercial hub in Northern Nigeria.

Raising the matter during an emergency session, the Senate called for an urgent investigation to determine the root cause of the fire outbreak and directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide immediate relief materials to affected victims.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, who raised the matter under a point of order, said the inferno destroyed property worth over N100 billion and crippled more than 1,000 businesses.

He stressed that the affected enterprises were largely small and medium-scale operators, regarded as the backbone of the local economy and critical drivers of commerce.

According to him, seven persons remain missing after the incident, leaving traders and their families in anguish amid mounting economic hardship and uncertainty.

He said preliminary findings pointed to faulty firefighting infrastructure, weak emergency response systems, and the absence of modern safety mechanisms as factors that worsened the disaster.

Senator Kawu Sumaila, who seconded the motion, underscored the market’s strategic importance to regional and international trade, employment generation, and broader economic activities across Northern Nigeria.

He commended President Bola Tinubu and Northern governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for donating N8 billion to support affected victims.

Sumaila said Tinubu contributed N5 billion, while APC governors collectively donated N3 billion to assist traders struggling to recover from the losses.

In her remarks, Senator Ireti Kingibe urged the Senate to take concrete steps to ease the suffering of victims.

Also, Senator Diket Plang warned that the massive losses, coupled with low insurance coverage among traders, could fuel unemployment and heighten social instability.

Senator Ahmed Wadada called for a thorough investigation into the root causes, noting that the same market had suffered a similar fire weeks earlier.

He cautioned that repeated outbreaks demanded urgent scrutiny, stressing that lawmakers must determine the underlying triggers behind the persistent incidents.

In its resolutions, the Senate directed NEMA to assess the extent of the damage and urgently provide relief materials to affected traders.

The lawmakers also mandated NEMA to work with security agencies to intensify efforts to locate the seven persons still reported missing.

The Senate further instructed the Federal Fire Service to conduct a comprehensive audit of safety compliance, enforce maintenance regulations, and establish functional fire stations in the area.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, expressed hope that the funds would aid recovery and offered prayers for victims of the tragic incident.