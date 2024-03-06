Senate Lambasts NIMC DG For Failing To Honour Invitation

…Threatens to invoke powers against agency boss

The Senate, on Wednesday, threatened to invoke its constitutional and legislative powers against the Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote for failure to honour its invitation without written permission.

The Senate Committee on National Identity and Population, gave the threat while addressing staff of the Commission, who came to represent Coker-Odusote at an interactive session, scheduled to take place at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

While reacting to the absence of the Director General, the Chairman of the Committee on National Population Commission and National Identity, Senator Abdul Ningi, said that the failure of the woman to appear before the Committee was an Act of indiscipline, which would not be condensed further.

Ningi, who refused to listen to an officer of the agency, sent to represent the DG, frowned that the head of the Commission simply sent an oral message through her representative, to tell the Committee that she was sick on Wednesday morning, stressing that there was no medical report to back up the claim.

His words: “You said that the DG fell sick but could not even provide any evidence on that. Let me warn you and warn your agency; this Committee that is sitting is empowered under the Constitution, under the Senate rules and under the legislative powers and privileges…, you don’t just come here and start joking with us.

“We take very serious exception to that. We have the power to summon the President. If you people have come here to joke with us, you think the hew and cry of the people who are suffering under this situation should go in vain, just because you purportedly said that someone is sick? Even if she says she cannot appear to give an excuse. Are we not human beings?

“It is imperative for you to know that whatever impression you think you have, the Constitution is greater and this Committee has the backing of the Constitution. This is the first time we are inviting you, and we sent you petitions upon petitions about the activities of your agency, and we want to hear from you. Unfortunately, the head of your agency is not here.

“Go and tell your head that you don’t have the competence to stand before the Committee. And I take serious exception to this indolent and nonchalant treatment of the Committee of the National Assembly as if we are here for a joke; we are not here for a joke. Look at our faces.

“Nobody would have been working now among us in Civil Service. We are ex this, ex that and we came to the National Assembly for a purpose. I want to tell you this for the last time; this is the very last time we will condone this indiscipline. I see this as an Act of indiscipline.”

Supporting the position of the Committee Chairman, Senator Shehu Kaka said: “Mr Chairman, I align myself with your submission. I consider the actions of the DG of NIMC as disrespectful. Just as the Chairman of this Committee said earlier, this Committee of the National Assembly derives its powers from the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Security and welfare of the people shall be the priority of this government. A lot of people are crying about what is happening in NIMC as regards NIN numbers across the nooks and crannies of this country. And somebody is just telling us that she is this morning without a medical report to present. I think the person is trying to play on our intelligence.

“We have an established rule when we summon the head of any established agency, we are going to check representation. The head of the agency must appear before the Committee. Therefore, I hereby move a motion that we cannot take them; let them go back and then the head of the agency should appear before this Committee at another appointed time. I so move sir.”

All other members of the Committee spoke in support of the Chairman, and the Committee discharged the NIMC team and directed the agency’s Director General to appear before the Committee in person on Tuesday next week by 2 pm unfailingly.