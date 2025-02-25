Senate Knocks CBN For Frustrating Its Efforts

Share

The Senate Ad-hoc Committee investigating the Ways and Means facility granted to the Federal Government between 2015 to 2023, on Tuesday, berated the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for frustrating its efforts to uncover how the loans were spent.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Isah Jibrin, who spoke to journalists after receiving an interim report from its consultants at a session at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, said the Central Bank of Nigeria had refused to make relevant documents available to the consultants to enable them to complete their assignment.

Although the representative of the CBN, Mallam Hamisu Abdullahi, Director of Banking Services tried to make an effort to say the apex bank provided all the documents requested, the Chairman insisted the facts were different.

“None of the documents was submitted to us” adding that “as it is, we will not allow you to attend the next meeting because you have been coming here for the same reason.

“The last person that will attend the next meeting should be a deputy governor of CBN. What you are telling us is not the truth. We have not received the documents. I don’t want to deceive the public here”.

The Kogi East Senator said the aim of the assignment being entrusted to the Committee by the President of the Senate, was for them to come up with a report within the shortest possible time was being frustrated by CBN action.

“The information we have here is not different from what we have heard all along. What we did was to hand over the documents to the consultants, and when the consultants made available to us this interim report, our intention was to hold onto the interim report on the final report.

“But we’ve been compelled to make available this interim report to the general public so that they know that we let them know where the problem is, and the problem is that the Central Bank of Nigeria has denied us consistently the documents that we need to complete this assignment. That is the truth.

“It was at the CBN sometimes, that I met Bala the deputy governor. And they promised but nothing came out of it. The clerk has been there several times.

“Nothing has come out of it. The consultants themselves even took it upon themselves to go with CBN directly, because we introduced them to CBN and nothing has come out of it.

“So let the Nigerian public know that this assignment has been hindered by the Central Bank of Nigeria. They will deny those documents. After this, you must avail us, or the consultants, of all the documents that they require to complete this assignment.

“The reason for this meeting is to let everybody know why we have not been able to finish this assignment. Because it looks as if we have compromised. And the answer is that we have not. It looks like we have compromised.

“I just want to say that we are going to sleep. That is not the case. This is a major assignment that God has for everybody. We want to know how these monies were utilized. Okay? We want to know how these monies were utilized.

“Preliminary reports show that there are major, major infractions, especially on the part of the Central Bank of Nigeria. We want to defend that. We need all the documents without exception. Whatever documents the consultants need to ensure that this job is completed efficiently and as soon as possible, you must provide.

“As it is, we don’t have a choice but to give them a time within which they must provide all the documents to the consultants.

You just have to make sure that the documents are sent to the consultants.

“We provided a schedule showing a summary of ways and means taking direct ways and means and indirect ways and means. That folder was sent to an email provided by this committee.

“There was an email provided, we sent, we replied to that email three times. And we can resend that document as we speak here. So we have responded, that we are not aware of any document requested that we have not provided.

“If there is any document that is requested we have not provided, let us know. All the documents required are in that folder.

“So after the consultant reviews what is in that folder, if he needs additional documents, our expectation is that he should say one, two, or three documents are not there to provide. We have provided it separately and we can provide that again”.

