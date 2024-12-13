Senate Issues Arrest Warrant Against Julius Berger MD

Share

The Senate yesterday invoked its constitutional powers to issue a warrant for arrest to compel Julius Berger Nigeria Plc Managing Director Peer Lubasch to appear before the Committee on Works at the rescheduled investigative hearing.

The warrant was for Lubasch to explain the utilisation of funds appropriated for the reconstruction work on the CalabarOdukpani-Itu Highway in Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Osita Ngwu (PDP- Enugu) and co-sponsored by Asuquo Ekpenyong (APCCross River) and Mpigi Barinada (PDP- Rivers).

Ngwu asked why the company was afraid of appearing before the panel to provide details of their role in the project despite receiving a huge amount of N18billion.

He added that the Committee on Works required explanations on projects abandonment and alarming contract variation from N54billion to N195billion by the company.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the date for compelling appearance of Julius Berger would be stated in the arrest warrant.

Ngwu said: “Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has neglected and refused to honour invitations to provide details of their role in the Odukpani – Itu Highway project despite receiving substantial public funds amounting to over N18 billion.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"