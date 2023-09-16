Senate Is Stable, Harmonious – Akpabio’s Media Adviser

…Insists Chamber Working Towards A Better Nigeria

The Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the President of the Senate, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, on Saturday, said that the 10th Senate under the leadership of Godswill Akpabio, was stable, harmonious and working for a greater and better Nigeria.

Eyiboh made this assertion in a statement he forwarded to journalists in Abuja, where he reacted to the alleged plot by some disgruntled Senators, to generate a crisis in the apex legislative Chamber, in order to remove the incumbent President of the Senate.

According to the former member of the House of Representatives, “The Nigerian Senate under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio is stable and harmonious and cannot be distracted by the innuendo of the merchants of political tar brush by what appears to be a syndicated media attack from outside the precincts of the National Assembly, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the President of the Senate has said.

Reacting to syndicated reports in some weekend newspapers about plots to destabilise the Senate and its leadership, Eyiboh said that the reports were complete imaginations and sometimes laced with malice to achieve what Senators were yet to comprehend.

He noted that the Senate had since gone past the experience of the keenly contested leadership election, saying that the plot to drag in Senators who initially did not support the emergence of the present leadership into a conspiracy that did not exist was uncharitable to the Senators and a needless umbrage.

His words: “Senators are presently concluding their holidays in their constituencies and other places they have chosen to spend their time after the rigours of the inauguration and ministerial screening and other constructive engagements.

“All senators are also refreshing themselves ahead of the resumption, therefore, any suggestions that they are presently engaged in other subversive plots against the institution is rather uncharitable.

“It is mostly uncharitable for those senators who initially did not support the emergence of the leadership but who have all unanimously endorsed the Senator Akpabio-led leadership. Continuing to link these senators with needless conspiracy with barely disguised innuendo is rather unkind.

“We call on the media not to give in to the conspiratorial tales, and not to give damage to the reputations that they have built over time,” Eyiboh stated.