Senate: Investments And Securities Bill 2024 Ready For Assent

Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market, Senator Osita Izunaso, has disclosed that the National Assembly has transmitted the Investments and Securities Bill 2024 to President Bola Tinubu for assent. Izunaso, who spoke yesterday during the budget defence with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC), said that lthe President may sign the bill into law within the next 30 days.

The committee, Izunaso said, had followed up with a written directive to the Minister of Finance to include a N10 billion special fund for investor education in the capital market as part of the 2025 budget. Director-General of the SEC, Dr Emomotimi Agama noted that Nigeria was one of the best performing capital markets in the world last year.

Agama expressed appreciation to the National Assembly for the support and contribution of the Committee which, he said, moved the market forward in 2024.

He said: “Your support has gingered the market, there is a new spirit and that support has assisted us to achieve what we achieved together. “Last year, we wished that the Federal Government’s 50 per cent deduction would be reduced to 20 per cent but we could not achieve that in 2024.”

