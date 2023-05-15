Senate Indicts Justice Ministry For Unsubstantiated N10.4bn Judgement Debt Payment

The Senate has indicated the Ministry of Justice for failure to show details on how N10.4 billion judgement debts was disbursed to the different beneficiaries. The Senate made the indictment following its adoption of the 2017 and 2018 reports of the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) on the Auditor-General’s reports.

The committee is chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide. Following the indictment, the Senate ordered the Ministry of Justice to stop further disbursement of the judgement debt and that the committee responsible for the disbursement should be reconstituted and evidence forwarded to the Auditor-General and Senate Committee within 30 days.

In another development, Senate ordered the universities of Ilorin, Abuja and Uyo and the Federal Universities of Birnin Kebbi, Lafia, Wukari, Modibo Adams University of Technology, Yola and Federal University of Petroleum, Effurun to refund N4.7 billion mismanaged by the managements of the schools.

The Auditor-General reports for 2016 and 2017 indicted the seven universities which were upheld by the Senate Public Accounts Committee and also considered and approved by the Senate in plenary.

The breakdown showed that University of Abuja mismanaged a total of N1.3 billion in 2017, Federal University of Petroleum mismanaged N1.1 billion, University of Ilorin mismanaged b- N745 million, Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA)- N467 million, Federal University, Wukari, N43 million, Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina – N141 million, Federal University, Lafia – N32 million.

The indictment has been considered and sustained by the Senate and will be forwarded to the Secretary to Government of the Federation for further implementation, as the Parliament has no constitutional power for enforcement.

On the Judgement debt, the Auditor-General’s report stated that the Committee saddled with the responsibility of managing the disbursement of judgement debt was dissolved in 2013. According to the report, as at the time when the N10.4 billion was disbursed by the Ministry of Justice in 2017, the Committee had yet to be reconstituted.

The Auditor-General had recommended in the report that the Solicitor- General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice should immediately re- constitute the Committee as required by law.

Judgement debt refers to money that a court of law orders the losing party to pay to the winning party. The parties in the case may either be an individual, a family, a company, an institution or a government.