Senate Indicts Accountant-General For Failure To Recover N910bn Short-Term Loan To MDAs

…orders Imo State SUBEB to refund N482m

The Senate has indicted the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, for failure to repay shoshort-termans given to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies,(MDA’s) from Special Funds Accounts, totaling N910 billion.

The Lawmakers discovered after an investigation by the Senate Public Accounts Committee, following the submission of the 2017 Auditor-General report.

According to the query, loans, and debts arising from Special Funds Accounts totaling N910,039,557,742 showed that the balances remained unpaid throughout the year even though they were meant to be short-term.

However, the Office of the Accountant-General in its response, claimed that several letters were written to the Honorable Minister of Finance to authorize the settlement of the loans granted against allocations of various MDAs affected.

Also, the AGF office added that it had requested the Honorable Minister to include the loan’s repayment in the 2017 budget.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, observed that there was continuous abuse of the Special Funds by the Executive as the withdrawals were continually made for political expediency outside the purpose for which the funds were meant.

Part of the report reads, “There is continuous abuse of the Special Funds by Executive as the withdrawals are continually made for political expediency outside the purpose which the funds were meant.”

The Senate, therefore, ordered that all outstanding loans should be recovered by the Accountant-General of the Federation and evidence of recovery presented to the Auditor-General and Senate Public Accounts Committee within 60 days.

Meanwhile, the Senate has directed the Executive Chairman of the Imo state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), to account for N482 million paid to companies that were not financially capable contrary to the requirement of extant rules.

The Chairman of the board failed to appear before the Committee to defend the allegation of payment without due process.