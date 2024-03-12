Senate inaugurates 17-member c’ttee to investigate N30trn Ways & Means

The Senate, yesterday, inaugurated 17-member committee, to probe the N30 trillion Ways and Means, which was released as loans to the Federal Government during the former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. The committee was constituted a fortnight ago by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, (APC Kano North), while presiding over a plenary session.

Members of the Committee are: Senators Isah Jibrin (Kogi), Sahabi Ya’u Alhaji (Zamfara), Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) are among lawmakers that will unravel the mystery behind the spending of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Ways And Means in the Anchor Borrowers Programme. Other Senators inaugurated by Senate President Godswill Akpabio to unbundle the N30 trillion Ways And Means expenditure are Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru (Lagos East), Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross Rivers South), Tahir Monguno (Borno North) Victor Umeh (Anambra Central), Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Ogun West) and Sani Musa (Niger East).

Others who are part of the investigative panel that have six weeks to return their report are: Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central), Aliyu Wadada (Nasarawa West), Ipalibo Harry (Rivers West), Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South), Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai (Yobe South), Joel Onowakpa (Delta South) Ede Dafinone (Delta Central) and Aminu Iya Abbas (Adamawa Central). The constitution of the committee followed its adoption of a resolution last month, on a motion on the need to probe the ‘Ways and Means’ of the former President Buhari’s administration. Ways and Means are loans or advances by the CBN to the Federal Government to enable it to cater for short-term or emergency finance to fund delayed government expected cash receipt of fiscal deficits. The investigative committee, which is chaired by Senator Jibrin Isa (Kogi East), is to interface with the Minister of Finance, Minister of National Planning, the Accountant General of the Federation, the Auditor General of the Federation, the DG, Debt Management Office, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other stakeholders. While inaugurating the Committee that will investigate the N30 trillion Ways And Means and the N10 trillion Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, Akpabio said they should not leave any stone unturned and recover the money. Speaking, the Chairman of the Committee, Jibrin Isah, while accepting the responsibility to execute the investigation, said the ways and means and the Anchor Borrowers’ Programmes occupied space with various discussions taking place.