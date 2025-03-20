Rivers Crisis: Senate In Closed-Door Session Over Emergency Rule

Share

The Senate on Thursday entered into a closed-door session to deliberate on President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officials.

New Telegraph reports that the closed-door session was announced after Senate President, Godswill Akpabio read a letter from President Tinubu at plenary.

Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele subsequently moved a motion for a closed-door session, pursuant to Order 135 of the Senate rules.

The motion was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro.

