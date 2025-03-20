New Telegraph

March 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Rivers Crisis: Senate…

Rivers Crisis: Senate In Closed-Door Session Over Emergency Rule

The Senate on Thursday entered into a closed-door session to deliberate on President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officials.

New Telegraph reports that the closed-door session was announced after Senate President, Godswill Akpabio read a letter from President Tinubu at plenary.

READ ALSO

Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele subsequently moved a motion for a closed-door session, pursuant to Order 135 of the Senate rules.

The motion was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Tinubu’s Action Will Have Severe Socio-economic Impact On Nigerians – Labour Warns
Read Next

Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment To End TB By 2035
Share
Copy Link
×