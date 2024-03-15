Senate: How Claim of Budget Padding Landed Ningi in Trouble

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was recently enmeshed in allegation of padding of the 2024 budget, which led to the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi for three months

Nigerians woke up on March 9, to be greeted with the news of alleged padding of the 2024 budget to the tune of N3 trillion by one of the ranking senators, Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ningi reportedly granted interview to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Hausa Service, where he allegedly claimed that the Federal Government is implementing two separate budgets – the N25 trillion budget presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu for approval and the N28.7 trillion budget that was actually approved by the apex legislative institution.

Immediately the news filtered, the nation’s media landscape went into a seeming hysteric moment, seeking to clarify and or authenticate the information. This led to calls being put across to Senators Ningi and Yemi Adaramodu, who is the spokesperson of the Senate and chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs. While Ningi presumably switched off his phone to avoid bombardment from journalists, Adaramodu also refused to pick his call, neither did he promptly respond to the WhatsApp message sent to him by our correspondent, seeking clarification on the budget padding allegation.

The allegation

Senator Ningi, who is the chairman of Northern Senators Forum told BBC Hausa Service that the consultants engaged by the forum to review 2024 budget revealed that there was a budget of N28 trillion but what was passed by the National Assembly was N25 trillion, wondering where the allegedly padded N3 trillion would go. His words: “This is true, for the past three months, we have engaged consultants to review the budget for us. We have some experts that are working on it line by line.

We have seen the huge damage that was done not only to the North but the entire country in that budget. We are supposed to sit with the Senate President to inform him about what we have observed. “We want to show him what we have seen in the budget that is not acceptable. We will not accept them and we don’t want the country to continue spending money on those things. Apart from what the National Assembly did on the floor, there was another budget that was done underground which we didn’t know. “The new things we have discovered in the budget were not known to us.

We haven’t seen them in the budget that was debated and considered on the floor of the National Assembly. “For example, it was said that there was a budget of N28 trillion but what was passed was N25 trillion. So, there is N3 trillion on top. Where are they, where is it going? We need to know this. There are a lot of things. We are coming up with a report and we will show the president himself and ask him if he is aware or not.

Senate spokesperson refutes allegation

Reacting much later to Ningi’s allegation, the Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, said that there was no budget padding as far as the Senate and the National Assembly were concerned. He stressed that the national budget is a public document, which expressly states the expected revenue and the expenditure of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Senate under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio is not aware of any varied execution of the 2024 appropriation mandate, as approved. The budget presentation and approval processes were made in the public glare, while the Presidential assent was also at a public ceremony. Any infractions would have been brought before the Senate, if any. The general public should be at rest that there is no budget padding anywhere and we are confident that the 2024 appropriation law shall be strictly executed and under strict legislative oversight.”

Northern senators tackle Ningi

Also, later same day, three senators, who are members of the Northern Senators Forum, issued a statement, kicking against the allegation made by Ningi and expressed their unalloyed support for the leadership of the Senate, under Akpabio. The senators – Sunday Karimi, Titus Zam and Kaka Sheu, who declared that the allegation of budget padding against Akpabio by Senator Ningi was unfounded, baseless and a figment of his own imagination, warned against what they described as the antics of blackmailers bent on creating impression of crisis in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The trio, speaking on behalf of the Northern Senators Forum, said no room should be allowed for division and acrimony between senators from the North and South by those who might not want to accord priority to national unity and harmony. Ningi’s case got worse, when seven more Northern senators on Monday, March 11, disowned him over the budget padding claim. The senators, who cut across the three geo-political zones of the North, said he was on his own.

The senators are Aminu Abass (Adamawa), Ibrahim Bomoi (Yobe), Abdulaziz Yar’Adua (Katsina), Lawal Adamu Usman (Kaduna), Jibrin Isah (Kogi), Diket Plang (Plateau) and Saliu Mustapha (Kwara). A statement signed by the senators read in part: “We, the undersigned on behalf of the senators from the 19 Northern States and the FCT, under the aegis of Northern Senators Forum (NSF), hereby state that Senator Ahmed Abdul Ningi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bauchi Central Senatorial District, who also happens to be the chairman of our forum, was on his own in the claims he made on the BBC Hausa Service on the 2024 budget.”

Ningi says he’s misquoted

Reacting to the controversy over his claim, Ningi, on Monday, gave clarification on his much celebrated 2024 budget padding allegation, saying that he was quoted out of context by those who feasted on his BBC Hausa Service interview. Addressing journalists in Abuja, Ningi pointed out that he spoke on different issues in the interview, adding that as a ranking lawmaker, he was aware that the National Assembly could not pass the same figure the President presented.

It’s pertinent to note that a joint session of the National Assembly, on December 30, 2023, raised the 2024 budget figure from N27.5 trillion presented by President Tinubu on November 29, 2023 to N28.7 trillion, which is a contradiction to the claim that N3 trillion was added in the budget, as the actual difference is N1.2 trillion. However, in his speech during the press briefing, Ningi said that what was presented was a proposal, noting that the President has no power of appropriation. His words: “I couldn’t have said what they have suggested.

What I said was that since we are investigating the budget, N3.7 trillion is yet to be found in the budget, when it comes to money, project location and the budget we are looking at. The embattled senator also clarified that he did not speak for the Northern Senators Forum, instead in his capacity as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and people’s representative at the national parliament. “I don’t speak for the Northern Senators Forum. The interview I had was in my personal capacity as a senator and as an opposition senator. Everything that you heard in my Hausa interview, I have it here and it’s different from the English version.

Yesterday, I was confronted with a very harsh statement from Bayo Onanuga, who was our very best when we were practicing. “So, I was never granted an interview in English. The Hausa interview is still with me. Those who carried my interview to Bayo Onanuga, did that to tarnish my image. Bayo did not listen to my Hausa interview. There was no time I said Tinubu is implementing two budgets. “There was no time I said Tinubu is biased against the North. My Hausa interview is here. I was speaking on the state of the nation. I lamented how the North is at the receiving end.

I mentioned Goodluck Jonathan for not dredging River Niger and Buhari for not doing anything on Ajaokuta steel company and other projects. “I said I don’t blame Tinubu for what he is doing because northern leaders did not extract commitment from him on what he will do for the North. I said Tinubu does not understand the difficulty in running a complex country like Nigeria. “On the issue of Niger, one of the reasons northern senators were speaking is because of the dam and Niger have now decided to construct their own dam.

This is against agreement reached by General Yakubu Gowon in the 60s because we are going to supply them with power,” Ningi said, adding that the discussion didn’t centered on the Budget but the issue of budget came in. Ningi insisted that he never said the budget was padded, adding that about N25 trillion so far has the location of the money attached to it but that the N3.7 trillion has money, budget but they are yet to find the location. “It means we’ve not established the location and the place where the N3.7 trillion is tied to and investigation is still ongoing,” he said, noting Ningi that he is not afraid of what will happen and doesn’t care if he would be suspended.

Call for sanctions

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Ondo South Senatorial District, who threatened to drag Ningi to court for what he described as criminal misinformation capable of causing a breach of public peace if the Federal Government fails to so, averred that the Senate approved one budget and not two. Ibrahim, who spoke to journalists at the Senate Press Centre, said that Ningi could not claim that his interview was mistranslated because he had earlier made the same allegations when he confronted the President of the Senate, Akpabio, before granting the interview.

“Ningi’s interview is causing a lot of problems even outside the country. I have decided, as the senator representing the people of Ondo South, that if the Senate President did not do anything, I will write to the police and ensure that Ningi is charged to court. “The police should charge Ningi for criminal misinformation. I will write to the Inspector General of Police to investigate the circumstances that led Ningi to say we are operating two different appropriations. Senator Ningi must be charged to court. I am a member of the Appropriations Committee.

I am a member of the Inter-parliamentary Union. “It is very important for the Federal Government to charge Senator Ningi to court for the peace of the country. The best thing for him is to tender an apology. If someone did what is not good, he or she should cover his or her face in shame and apologize. “No one should frustrate our career because in years to come people will Google what is happening now. Hausa language is not complicated. Senator Ningi should be charged for criminal negligence, misconduct and breach of peace.”

Senate suspends Ningi

Following the hullabaloo that emanated from the politics and allegation of padding of the 2024 budget, the Senate, on Tuesday, raised its hammer on the protagonist in the controversy, Ningi, by suspending him for three months. Ningi’s suspension came to effect, following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Senator Solomon Adeola, representing Ogun West Senatorial District, on the need to look into the allegation made by Ningi on the 2024 Appropriation Act.

Adeola claimed that his privileges as a senator had been breached, expressed his frustration over the breach of his privileges as a senator, who had actively participated in the budgeting process. He called for immediate action to address the issue and protect the integrity of the Senate and the National Assembly in general. Adeola also presented a full transcript of Ningi’s interview with the BBC Hausa Service to the Senate, along with the voice recording of the interview, which was played for all senators to listen to it.

He argued that Ningi had not sought the facts before making such serious allegations and urged the Senate to deliberate on the matter and take appropriate action to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the Senate and in the country in general. Senator Joel Onowakpa, from Delta South, who seconded the motion, criticized Ningi for attempting to incite the public against the government by casting aspersions on the national budget.

He emphasized the need for decisive action to preserve the integrity of the budgeting process and maintain public trust. Others, who supported Adeola’s motion, expressed their concerns about the implications of Ningi’s allegations on individual senators and the institution of the National Assembly. In his defense, Ningi insisted as he did in his press briefing on Monday that he was quoted out of context in the interview due to language barrier as he spoke in Hausa. He, however, admitted that he hired a consultant to review the budget, and according to the consultant’s findings, approximately N3.7 trillion could not be traced to any specific projects or locations.

This allegation led to heated arguments and agitations, with senators raising various points of order and rules to support their positions. The tensed atmosphere led to uproar that lasted for some minutes before the situation was brought under control by the President of the Senate. In response to the allegations, Ningi made attempt to defend himself, stating that he never explicitly claimed that the budget was padded, saying that his initial statement about two budgets being in operation had been misinterpreted and manipulated.

He also highlighted the discrepancies in budget allocations to different senatorial districts, pointing out that some districts received significantly more funds than others. His defence was greeted by mixed reactions. Some senators urged caution and called for fair hearing and to allow Ningi the opportunity to present his side of the story, while others criticized him for causing unnecessary controversy and tarnishing the image of the Senate. Akpabio, who intervened, emphasized the need for unity and stability within the Senate. He urged senators to focus on their responsibilities as lawmakers and avoid engaging in personal attacks or divisive actions.

The Senate President highlighted sensationalism by some sections of the media and urged senators to work together to address the concerns raised by the allegations. He also revealed that he had commissioned a consultant to review the budget, following a request from Ningi and Suleiman Kawu, expressing disappointment with the lack of detailed information provided by the consultants and their decision to grant an interview before presenting their findings to the Senate. As the proceedings continued, tension rose, with senators expressing their frustrations and concerns. Some senators felt that their reputation had been unfairly tarnished by the allegation, while others called for a focus on ethical standards and professionalism within the Senate.

In his defence, Ningi said: “I never said the budget was padded. The beginning of this brouhaha is the saying that two budgets are in operation. This is a fake contribution that was forwarded. I do not know the author of this. The issue of N28 trillion and N25 trillion, I have said that. We have discovered that there is no nexus, no amount of money to a location and I said that work is in progress. “I said categorically that the President’s power stops at presenting the budget because there is nothing the national assembly will do on the budget that is padding because they have powers to work on the budget.

Going through the budget with its bogus anomalies, some senatorial districts have up to N20 billion and my senatorial district does not have up to N2 billion. “Some have N50 billion, some N30 billion some not up to N1 billion. As I speak to you, I don’t know your take home pay. You make available cars, I don’t know how much was spent on your cars, I don’t know how much they spent on senators cars. As I stand here, people are abusing me; I don’t have a single car.

I don’t know the number of your aides, and the number of the aides of the Deputy Senate President.” Responding, Akpabio accused Ningi of bundling a lot of issues together. He added that Ningi and Kawu requested for a meeting, which he needed to report to the Senate. Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, who stood for additional prayers to Senator Adeola’s motion, urged that Senator Ningi should be suspended for a period of 12 months without any privileges and as well stay away from the National Assembly.

He also said that Senator Kawu should be warned against posting information distorting facts and should be made to apologize to the Senate. Senator Ede Daminone (Delta Central) said that Ningi was given the opportunity to apologize but he did not, and therefore, seconded the motion for him to be suspended for 12 months. Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross Rivers South), however called for Ningi to be suspended for six months, while Senator Buhari Abdulfatai brought an amendment that the suspension period be reduced to three months.

Senator Garba Musa Maidoki (Kebbi South), who seconded the motion said since what was reported was untrue, the suspension should be for three months, but that if Ningi writes an apology letter to the Senate, he should be recalled. Also, Sani Musa (Niger East) supported the amendment that said Senator Ningi should be suspended for three months and that he should be given time to write an apology letter and should be recalled thereafter. Ruling after a voice vote, Akpabio declared: “Distinguished Senator Ningi is hereby suspended for three months from the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”