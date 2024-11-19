Senate Holds Valedictory Session For Late Senator Ubah

Share

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, dedicated its plenary session to honour the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

New Telegraph recalls that Senator who until his demise represented Anambra South in the National Assembly. died on July 27, 2024.

The session, held in the Senate Chamber, was marked by solemnity and deep respect for the late lawmaker.

READ ALSO:

The casket bearing Senator Ubah’s remains lay in state at the foyer of the White House wing, positioned directly in front of the Senate Chamber.

In a symbolic gesture, the day’s order paper featured only one item: “Valedictory Session.”

Senator Ubah’s seat in the chamber was adorned with flowers and draped in a cloth painted in the colours of the Nigerian flag.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio led the tributes.

He was dressed in traditional Isi-Enyi attire with a matching red cap and dark sunglasses, reflecting the cultural heritage of Anambra State.

Similarly, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele complemented the tone by wearing Isi-Agwu attire.

The session was attended by dignitaries and invited guests.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Anambra State Governor Chris Ngige, and former Senator Uche Ekwunife were present.

The wives of presiding and principal Senate officers were also present.

Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the Senate President; Hajiya Jibrin Barau, wife of the Deputy Senate President; and Oluyemisi Bamidele, wife of the Senate Leader were at the session.

Earlier, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas led a delegation of House leaders in a solemn procession around Senator Ubah’s casket.

This marks a poignant moment of unity between the two legislative chambers.

The atmosphere was sombre as senators took turns to pay tributes to Senator Ubah.

His impactful contributions to the legislative process, his advocacy for the welfare of his constituents, and his dedication to national development were celebrated.

The late senator’s family and friends were also present, receiving heartfelt condolences from lawmakers and dignitaries.

Share

Please follow and like us: