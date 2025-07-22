Senate Has Become Lawbreakers Under Akpabio – Natasha

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, on Tuesday, accused the Senate leadership of outright defiance of a judicial pronouncement, declaring that the “Senate has become lawbreakers.”

The lawmaker, whose six-month suspension was recently nullified by a Federal High Court, was denied access to the Senate chambers despite a warning to stay away from the National Assembly.

Speaking to journalists at the National Assembly gate, Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed her resolve to reclaim her seat.

Addressing what she described as attempts to twist a narrative by the Senate’s team, Akpoti-Uduaghan clarified the legal implications of the court’s decision.

Citing Section 318 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, she explained that a court’s decision encompasses more than just an order, including judicial decrees, sentences, convictions, and recommendations.

READ ALSO

She argued that even if the court’s pronouncement was termed a “recommendation,” it remained a binding judicial decision.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also claimed that the Senate had appealed the judgment. She further revealed that Senator Akpabio had joined the National Assembly, the Senate, and the Ethics Committee as respondents in his appeal, implying a legal conflict within the Senate leadership itself.

“It’s about me and a duly elected senator walking into the chambers to resume my constituted duties as I was elected and mandated by the good people of Kogi Central and INEC.

“It’s unfortunate that we got in today, which is the 22nd of July, 2025, having duly notified the Senate through two letters that I will be resuming functions today.

“As a matter of fact, I’m disappointed on two grounds. One is the number of armed policemen that we met outside, you know, all well kitted with guns, charged at a female senator who is unarmed.

“The second thing is the fact that the Senate, under the leadership of Akpabio, of course, have decided to become law breakers, and by denying the entrance into the chambers to resume my team

Displaying a document to journalists, she clarified, “It is clear that it is not the National Assembly, nor is it the Senate. It’s [Senator Akpabio] himself… The National Assembly has not appealed that judgment. The Senate has not appealed the judgment.”