Senate Hajj C’ttee, Saudi Service Providers Applaud NAHCON Chair

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Saleh Usman Abdullahi, has received widespread commendation for overseeing one of the most successful Hajj operations in Nigeria in the last 15 years.

The praise comes despite persistent attempts to undermine his leadership through smear campaigns, baseless petitions, and coordinated efforts to discredit him. Professor Abdullahi remained resolute, steering the 2025 Hajj with remarkable success.

The Senate Hajj Committee, which was in Saudi Arabia to observe the pilgrimage, expressed deep satisfaction with the seamless execution of the operations. Their assessment was echoed by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Downstream, Hon. Ado Alhassan Doguwa, who also commended the performance of the Commission.

Doguwa attributed the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage to the leadership of Professor Abdullahi and his dedicated team, noting that the operations were carried out without rancour or significant disruption.

From the onset of his appointment, Professor Usman faced fierce resistance from certain quarters intent on frustrating his reform agenda for Hajj operations. These forces employed media attacks, institutional pushback, and misinformation campaigns to discredit his efforts.

Despite these challenges, the NAHCON Chairman remained focused, choosing silence, prayer, and hard work over retaliation. A top government official who participated in the pilgrimage stated, “Rather than retaliate, he embraced resilience and focused his energy on fulfilling his mandate. He placed his trust in divine intervention.”

Now, in the wake of a highly successful Hajj, praise has poured in from all quarters—Saudi-based service providers, Nigerian pilgrims, stakeholders, and partner agencies. The atmosphere is one of collective celebration and gratitude.

Alhaji Aminu Muhammad, another pilgrim, described the achievement as more than administrative success. “This is divine vindication—proof that steadfastness, patience, and total reliance on Allah bring success. Professor Usman’s story reminds us that faith is not weakness. Submitting to Allah is the highest form of accountability,” he said.

As Hajj 2025 concludes, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman’s leadership is being hailed not only for its logistical excellence but also for its moral courage. He has demonstrated that integrity, patience, and trust in divine will can overcome even the most daunting of public service challenges.