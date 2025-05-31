Senate Hails Gallant Troops Of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’

Share

The Senate has commended the Special Forces under Operation Hadin Kai on their recent counter-terrorism operation in Kukawa, Borno State.

Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Sen. Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, who gave the commendation, said the precision strike, which resulted in the elimination of notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP leader Amir Abu Fatima and his lieutenants, marks a significant milestone in the fight against insurgency.

Yar’Adua described the victory as a testament to the bravery and dedication of the troops who have steadfastly remained at the forefront of the battle against terrorists operating the North East region.

“The successful operation demonstrates the military’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace and security in the North East. I applaud the strategic planning, intelligence gathering, and execution that led to this outcome, which was achieved without any casualties on our side.

“The elimination of Abu Fatima, with a ₦100 million bounty on his head, deals a severe blow to the terrorist organization. This success will undoubtedly boost the confidence of our citizens and reinforce their trust in the military’s ability to protect them. I urge our security agencies to maintain this momentum, ensuring that insurgents are relentlessly pursued and dismantled,” he said.

Yar’Adua expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff and the entire Nigerian Army on this achievement and reaffirmed the support of the Senate Committee on Army for the gallant troops. He pledged that the committee will continue working towards enhancing the capabilities of the military to ensure they triumph over terrorism and secure a brighter future for the country.

Share